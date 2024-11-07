Leaders break ground on upgrades at 'forgotten' Marcy Park in University City

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pair of San Diego City Councilmen joined with Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego, Wednesday to break ground on improvements to a "forgotten" park in University City.

Marcy Park, described by fundraisers as a "forgotten child," is receiving a $5.1 million upgrade. The project includes two new play areas for children age 2 to 5 and for children age 5 to 12, new shade structures; accessible walkways and play equipment, new lighting and improved landscaping, a city statement said.

"City Hall built this park, but it's the community that built the movement that made all this possible," said Councilman Kent Lee, who was joined by his two children. "Benches were falling apart and playground equipment was falling over, but the city is now stepping up thanks to the community rallying around this effort."

The leaders were joined by Council President pro Tem Joe LaCava, neighborhood families and groups of people who petitioned the city to fix the park.

"This project never would have gotten off the ground without a team of support. We fundraised and residents stepped up to the plate," said Ruth DeSantis, president of the University City Community Foundation. "Teamwork makes the dream work, and all the support in the world won't get a project off the ground without funding, which the community worked with City Hall to secure."

Locals joined the event, which featured face painting, arts and crafts, bounce houses and games.

"Leadership happens at the community level, and we see that today," said Peters, a former city councilman. "Kids will be able to play here, socialize and use playgrounds, and residents of all ages will be able to enjoy the outdoors."

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.