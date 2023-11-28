Watch Now
Law enforcement pursuit that began in San Diego leads to standoff in Ramona

Posted at 2:08 PM, Nov 28, 2023
RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) – A person who led law enforcement on a chase in San Diego Tuesday afternoon barricaded themselves inside a building in Ramona, prompting a response from SWAT members.

According to the San Diego Police Department, they responded to a 911 call at 11:30 a.m. regarding a physical altercation between two people in the 4100 block of Monroe Avenue in City Heights.

The police said one man with a loaded gun was attacking the another man, and they saw the armed person fleeing the scene on a motorcycle, prompting a pursuit.

The person made their way to the 22700 block of Vista Ramona Road, near Old Julian Highway, in Ramona and entered a building.

As of 2: 40 p.m., the person remained barricaded inside the structure.

Due to the law enforcement activity, Vista Ramona Road was closed in both directions from Old Julian Highway to Woodhills.

This is a developing story. 10News will update the article as new information becomes available.

