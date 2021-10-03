L'Attitude highlights most powerful Latinas in U.S.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The largest event of Latino leaders in the country wrapped up Saturday in San Diego.

This year's L'Attitude conference highlighted today's most powerful Latina entrepreneurs in the U.S.

From clean energy and hygiene solutions to a newsletter about women empowerment, the last day of L'Attitude featured a powerhouse panel luncheon of Latinas dominating the business world.

"Latinas... we're very passionate, we feel everything, we put love in whatever we do," Andrea Lisbona, Founder and CEO of Touchland, said.

Lisbona's company, Touchland, is redefining the world of hygiene.

She started her hand sanitizing business in the U.S. in 2018.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she said the market became saturated with opportunists.

Instead, she's focusing on making a lasting impact with her products.

"Our goal was to like become the Apples of this industry... that we're going to be for many, many, years," she said.

Alexandra Rasch is the CEO of Caban Systems, a global energy company that transforms telecommunications infrastructure into sustainable uses of power.

"We have to close the digital divide," Rasch said during the luncheon.

As a Guatemala immigrant, she said it's important for Latinas to have representation in leadership roles and help grow diversity.

"All of a sudden you see multiple people, not only Latinos but different races as well and you see different representations across multiple different areas within the business," Rasch said.

The third speaker was Daniella Pierson, who at 19-years-old started Newsette, a newsletter catered to women. Today, Pierson's company is on track to gross over 50 million dollars in revenue.

The Powerful Latinas panel is just a piece of what L'Attitude is all about.

This year's four-day event also featured top politicians, investors, influencers, and more celebrating how far Latinos have come and giving them the tools to continue to grow.

"Being here and surrounded by people who are committed to making sure that Latin x members are on boards and are represented is so incredibly inspiring and I'm honored to be a part of it," Pierson said.

