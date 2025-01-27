Late start for many East County schools Monday due to weather conditions

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Many schools in the East County will be on a late start schedule Monday due to the day's weather conditions, the San Diego County Office of Education said.

Because of “inclement weather and icy road conditions,” schools in the following districts will start later than normal to allow students and staff members to get to campuses safely:

Julian Union School District

Julian Union High School District

Mountain Empire Unified School District

Spencer Valley School District

Warner Unified School District

