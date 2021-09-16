Las Vegas man arrested in deadly 1974 stabbing in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – The National City Police Department on Thursday announced an arrest in the 1974 stabbing death of a 7-Eleven worker.

On July 31, 1974, 22-year-old Christy Bryant was working alone at a 7-Eleven store on 702 Highland Ave. when she was stabbed to death by an unknown attacker.

Investigators collected evidence from the crime scene that included the attacker’s blood, even though DNA testing was not available at the time.

The case went cold for several years as attempts to identify the suspect were unsuccessful.

In 2008, the killer’s blood was submitted to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Crime Lab “for further analysis and entry into CODIS (Combined DNA Index System) and was searched regularly with no hits.”

National City Police stated: “Beginning in 2013, the National City Police Department joined forces with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office -- Cold Case Homicide Unit to try and solve the case. It was through this partnership as well as advancements in forensic technology related to DNA, that a suspect was identified.”

According to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, 69-year-old Carlin Edward Cornett was identified thanks to “an in-house genealogist of the District Attorney’s grant-funded Cold Homicide and Research Genealogy Effort (CHARGE). This is the third case solved under the grant and the first in which the defendant is still alive.”

Cornett was found to be living in Las Vegas, and he was taken into custody on Sept. 14. He was booked into a Las Vegas jail and is expected to be extradited to San Diego to face murder charges, National City Police said.

According to police, Christy Bryant originally came to San Diego in 1971 where she served in the Marine Corps until medically retiring in 1972 as a result of a car accident.

Note: The 7-Eleven store where the slaying occurred is no longer there; a Domino’s Pizza now occupies the location.