Larry Millette's trial date was supposed to be set Thursday, but instead his hearing was continued

Larry Millette was back inside of a Chula Vista courtroom. His trial date was supposed to be set, but instead his hearing was continued.

" When’s the defense is going to be ready? And the answer was essentially we don't know yet. I think that only goes so far,” says Judge Enrique Camarena.

After he couldn’t set a trial date for Larry Millete’s murder trial because his Attorney has a scheduling issue with a different trial.

Millete is accused of murdering his wife Maya, the Chula Vista Mom who disappeared three years ago. He pleaded not guilty to that charge.

For much of the hearing Larry sat emotionless next to his Attorney as the Prosecutor raised concerns about Larry participating in 11 video phone calls while in custody, which she says violates a protective order, which includes phone calls only with his legal team and no contact with his kids.

Christy Bowles, the Deputy District Attorney, says “Those video visits are in the 8PM hour, in the defendant’s former residence where the children live. They are essentially facetime visits. The children can be hearing and listening to their father’s voice. There’s no way to monitor those calls.”

Millete’s Lawyer, Colby Ryan says this was a result of the Sheriff Department’s brand new communication system in the jail.

He says, “ the first visit he was offered was through video. He didn’t have intent to violate the order because he asked us. And it was our understanding if that’s how the jail was going to do it. I’m not the Sheriff to tell them how to do their job.”

The Judge responded with this reminder to Larry.

He says, " Even if they put it in front of you ... say no. That's what the court ordered."

Larry Millete will be back in court April 2nd.

