Larry Millete trial date moved from October to January

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – The trial of Larry Millete, who is accused in the disappearance and death of his wife Maya, will not start until next year following a judge’s decision on Monday.

At a court hearing in Chula Vista Monday, Millete’s defense team asked that the trial be delayed until January, with part of that reason being a lack of money for the Millete’s defense.

Millete’s attorney also told the court that he was concerned about the defendant’s mental health.

In the end, the judge agreed to move the trial from Oct. 10 to Jan. 16, 2024.

Maya Millete has not been seen since early January 2021. Her husband was arrested in October of that year in connection with her disappearance and presumed death.

Prosecutors have claimed Larry Millete killed his wife because she was looking to divorce him.