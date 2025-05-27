Larry Itliong musical highlights Filipino civil rights leader

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The recent musical "Larry Itliong" has drawn attention to the legacy of the Filipino civil rights leader known for his significant role in advocating for the rights of farm workers. Itliong is best remembered for leading the 1965 Delano Grape Strike and co-founding the United Farm Workers alongside Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta.

Bryan Pangalian, a Filipino American from San Diego, serves as the musical's composer. The musical is based on the book "Journey for Justice: The Life of Larry Itliong." Pangalian expressed his creative inspiration, saying, “So, when I opened the book, and was looking through every experience that Larry and the mannongs and mannags went through... I saw a song in my head.”

Pangalian's passion for music began in his upbringing in Paradise Hills and blossomed when he joined the Pasacat Filipino Dance Company, where he learned to play traditional Filipino instruments. He shared his experience of connecting with his identity: “I was in a room full of Filipino Americans, like me trying to find out who I was and who I am in American society.”

The resonance of traditional instruments spoke to him deeply. “The instruments just really resonated with me. You know they really tapped into something that I had never felt when I was growing up in America. It was a real connection to my culture and to my heritage,” he said.

As a student at UC San Diego, Pangalian sought to learn more about the civil rights movement while pursuing a degree in ethnic studies. His involvement in "Larry the Musical" was a fusion of two vital aspects of his life: music and activism. “For me... Larry the Musical was the perfect fit between music and activism,” he remarked.

Following a successful run, Pangalian is already embarking on his next Filipino-inspired project. He aims to inspire others in the AAPI community, stating, “I would really encourage the younger generation to follow their dreams and to dream... dreams can really come true.”

The musical's impact highlighted the vital contributions of Filipino Americans to the broader civil rights movement, reminding audiences of the ongoing struggle for equality and justice through art and storytelling.

