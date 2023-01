SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Rain may have caused a large eucalyptus tree to come crashing down onto a parked car in San Diego’s Scripps Ranch area Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at around 4:15 a.m. on Willow Creek Drive, near Old Grove Road.

No one was inside the Honda sedan when the tree is believed to have uprooted from the rain-soaked soil and fell on the back of the vehicle.

City crews were called to the scene to remove the tree from the car and the westbound lane.