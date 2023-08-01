Large homeless encampment on Commercial St. and 14th cleared

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Last month, ABC 10News spoke with Rachel Hayes, a woman who was living in a tent on Commercial St. and 14th near downtown.

Hayes has faced homelessness for 11 years. At the end of June, she transitioned into permanent housing.

Reporter Madison Weil caught up with Hayes on Monday at her new apartment.

“I have a sense of peace and solitude here that I haven’t had in years,” she said, tearfully.

But Hayes expressed concerns for her friends who were living alongside her on Commercial St. — who have now been forced to relocate.

“They started clearing it two weeks ago,” she said.

Hayes says the city cleared dozens of tents gearing up to enforce the new Unsafe Camping Ordinance, which formally goes into effect on Monday.

“It breaks my heart I cannot find my community anywhere. I searched for two days,” said Hayes.

Hayes says she worries about case managers being able to find homeless clients as encampments are cleared. She hopes the city invests in more affordable housing to help others in her shoes.

“Housing…housing solves everything. Affordable housing…I’m in permanent supportive housing,” she said.

The Unsafe Camping Ordinance is only enforceable if shelter beds are available.

It’s something Hayes predicts could be a challenge as more San Diegans are being priced out of their homes and facing homelessness for the first time.

The city has additionally set up a 'Safe Camping Site' where homeless can sleep in city-provided tents if needed.

