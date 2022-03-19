Watch
Lamborghini crashes into motorcycles, injuring two on SR-79

JULIAN (CNS) - A Lamborghini crashed into a group of motorcycles Saturday on state Route 79, injuring at least two of the motorcyclists, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred at 11:42 a.m. Saturday, according to a CHP incident log. A motorist said the driver of the Lamborghini passed their vehicle and then caused the crash.

Two motorcyclists were injured, the CHP said, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Traffic on SR-79 was under one-way traffic control.

