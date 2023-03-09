Lakeside traffic stop leads to law enforcement seizure of weapons, drugs

LAKESIDE, Calif. (CNS) - A routine traffic stop in Lakeside led to a 37-year-old East County man being arrested on narcotic and other felony charges, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced Thursday.

Deputies from the Lakeside Sheriff's Substation conducted a traffic stop on a man who was driving a motorcycle with an expired registration, just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The motorcycle was declared stolen, and the rider, Michael Tesch, was taken into police custody, according to authorities.

After a search warrant was obtained for Tesch's apartment in the 13000 block of Interstate 8 Business in unincorporated El Cajon, deputies said they and found a loaded firearm that was not registered, about 12 ounces of methamphetamine, 8 ounces of fentanyl, 145 M30 fentanyl pills, about $2,700 in cash and other drug sales paraphernalia.

Tesch was arrested on numerous felony charges related to illegal firearms possession, narcotics sales and auto theft, according to the Sheriff's Department.

He was booked into San Diego Central Jail.