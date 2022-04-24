Lakeside rodeo returns at full capacity

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — For the first time in two years, the Lakeside Rodeo is back in full swing this weekend.

In 2020, the rodeo was canceled due to the pandemic. Last year, it was postponed to August and held at a limited capacity.

“Everybody’s happy to be here and see each other and it makes for a great homecoming is a good way to put it," said James Hermes.

Hermes is the owner of Elk Rack Traders. He's been selling his Native American and Western-inspired creations at the rodeo for more than 20 years.

"What they [people] come for... is our featherwork and our knives," he said.

So when the pandemic upended things, Hermes said it was a big blow to vendors.

"We were all disappointed, we were frustrated, and we just looked for a time that we could all get back together as one big family," he said.

Not only does the event help businesses, but Melody Virag, the event's Vendor Coordinator, said the rodeo is how the community raises money to support local schools.

"It is a huge thrill to see everybody come out. It is amazing at what a small community can do for everybody," Virag said.

It's that sense of togetherness Hermes said he's also glad to have back again.

"Having the rodeo come back… for business, great, but it lifts all of our morale," Hermes said.

