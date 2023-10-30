Lakeside family cheers on son as he plays in the World Series

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Game Two of the World Series in the books.

The Arizona Diamondbacks Pitching Coach Brent Strom and Pitcher Kevin Ginkel are both from San Diego.

It’s a moment that the Ginkels never would’ve imagined— watching their son Kevin pitch in a world series.

“Never in a million years," said Christine Ginkel.

Her husband Jeff Ginkel said he hoped.

"You hope. Yeah. The dream is real and it’s kinda sinking in a little bit," he said.

Especially since they’ve been there every step of the way supporting their son.

He started in Little League then during his middle school travel ball years where he shined bright for one of the first times.

“He threw a perfect game. No hits. No walks. No runs. That was one of the moments where I go, ‘Wow! That’s really good," said Ginkel.

His talent continued to shine at El Capitan then in college at Southwestern and the University of Arizona.

His journey also came with some adversity— like an injury.

But Mom and Dad said that's what makes him the standout he is today.

“He’s jumped the shark on a lot of things but he’s very grateful for where he’s at and how he got there," said Ginkel.

Going into Game Two of the series the Ginkels were hopeful for a comeback after the DBacks fell to the Rangers in Game One.

They got just that as they took in the bubbling energy in Arizona at Kevin’s house.

“Everywhere I go, all the stores I’ve been to— people are walking around with all their DBacks gear on. It’s crazy," said Christine.

The Ginkels know there is support pouring in from San Diego too.

“I am amazed and I cannot wait to go home— went the do go home after we win the World Series to see these people face to face and hug them and say thank you," said Ginkel.

Game Three is Monday in Arizona.