Lake Morena closed due to high level of toxins

LAKE MORENA, Calif. (KGTV) — Visitors to Lake Morena are being warned to stay out of the water because a high level of toxins were found in it.

The gate to Lake Morena has been closed for nearly a week now. People are greeted by this sign saying: "Toxins from algae in this water can harm people and even kill animals. I spoke to the county's parks and rec department who tells me this can be caused by many things including storm runoff and the extreme heat we've been seeing around the county."

It's a quiet day at Lake Morena because it's been closed since August 25.

"My kids actually they swim in the lake," said Amber Taylor.

Amber Taylor was born and raised in the area.

She didn't know the lake was closed until I told her but says it's not common for it to be closed.

Despite it not happening frequently, Amber isn't too concerned about the closure.

But others took notice.

Some 10News viewers sent us videos and photos showing the lake completely green.

The Lake Morena website says the exact cause is unknown, but the extreme heat and storms could be to blame.

Over the past few months, the Campo area has been impacted by several heat advisories and excessive heat warnings.

When Tropical Storm Hilary hit the county was hit with several inches of rain.

But the website said safety is a top priority for park guests so the lake is closed for now.

There will be more tests at Lake Morena in the coming days. The county hopes this issue will clear on its own.

Updates will be posted on the Lake Morena County Park website.