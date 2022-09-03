Labor Day weekend events boost tourism in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — This Labor Day weekend, San Diego is not short on events to enjoy.

“I’m here for the labor day weekend and I'm here to cheer on the cats in the opener season against SDSU in Snapdragon Stadium," said Pat Sniezek, Wildcat fan.

Pat Sniezek drove into San Diego to cheer on his home team, the Arizona Wildcats, as the Aztecs take them on for their home opener at Snapdragon Stadium.

At least 1,200 alum are making their way to San Diego, according to the local University of Arizona alumni chapter Beachcats.

“Super excited to back the cats. Win or lose,” said Sniezek.

More tourists mean hotel rooms are filling up.

“We are seeing a lot of Arizona but on the same token we are seeing the same amount of Aztecs coming through," said Brad Baer.

Brad Baer is the general manager of the Wyndham San Diego Bayfront and represents the local lodging association he says he’s expecting his hotel to sell out.

“We’re fortunate to have such a wonderful destination where visitors can take advantage of so many activities but this weekend in addition to all the beaches and wonderful attractions we also have some incredible sporting events going on,” said Baer.

While this is a much-needed boost to leisure tourism after the pandemic slowed travel, Baer said it could take a few more years to fully recover in other areas.

“What we need is that meeting and convention business to come back — business travelers," he explained.

As for Sniezek, he’s excited to cheer on his team in paradise and even spend money in San Diego restaurants hosting alumni events.

“It feels amazing—nice and cool There's a breeze and a lot of buzz in the air for college football," he said.

