La Paz Mini Park officially open to public

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — With the cut of a ribbon, the La Paz Mini Park officially opened to the public Tuesday.

This $2.6 million investment translates into a half-acre park, featuring two children’s play areas, plus fitness equipment, seating areas, turf and security lighting.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria says this park is a symbol of the commitment the city has to bringing more resources to neighborhoods like Valencia Park, which haven’t gotten much attention.

"Here we are today being the good neighbors we ought to be," Gloria says. "If this neighborhood is willing to invest in themselves we need to be able to meet and support them and we're doing that."

City Council President Pro Tem Monica Montgomery Steepe, who represents this neighborhood, joined Gloria for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Avery Watkins, a longtime resident of the area, says he appreciates the park opening.

"It's just great. I'm happy all the kids are here, that they have the opportunity to play and just be safe in this area," Watkins says.