La Mesa store owners gets new lease on life, open new location

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — "Oh my gosh so touching. We are so blessed to have made so many friends and fabulous customers," said Deanne Ross.

"So many of them have become such good friends of mine. Just working in the store, said Dolores Buller.

Dolores Buller and her daughter Deanne Ross were overcome with emotion when ABC 10 News Anchor Aaron Dickens first met them last November. After owning this clothing store on La Mesa Blvd for four decades, they say their landlord tripled their rent.

"He had to raise the rent. I totally understand that, but I do not feel like it’s fair market value," said Ross.

But after our story aired, they got a new lease on life. A woman who owned another store Amethyst Moon decided to lease the mother-daughter duo a new space.

The new location is down the block on La Mesa Blvd at 3rd street. It is much bigger than their old location. They say the rent is a lot more reasonable. Deanne also says seeing the reactions from customers makes it all worth it.

"It warms my heart. I have never felt so much love in my entire life. It is so wonderful my mom’s legacy that we have here," said Ross.

And she’s right. Dolores has an incredible legacy. At 91-years-old, Dolores still comes to work, sewing and hanging clothes.

"This is my office. These are all pictures on the wall of different events. All of them have to do with La Mesa and the store. There is Governor Rockefeller over there with me," said Buller.

And from the past to the present, Andrea Holland who has worked for the duo for more two decades says their kindness is what she admires the most.

"Deanne and Delores have been good to me since I was a young girl. They have done so much. It’s a package deal we all have here. We are three thankful people, said Holland.