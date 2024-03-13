La Mesa-Spring Valley School District honoring flood heroes

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — The La Mesa-Spring Valley School District is honoring those helped the community recover from January's floods in a special meeting on Tuesday night.

“The past few months have been hectic," said Callie Scher, Social Worker, Bancroft Elementary. Staff at Bancroft had to figure out how to move students to another campus while emergency repairs were made.

“I think the hardest part was creating some type of consistency still for our students even though we were at another place," said Scher.

School and district officials had to solve a plethora of problems — from the replacement of damaged infrastructure to the transportation of students.

“We are in a community where a lot of our students walk to school, so we had to make make sure that we had shuttles running from school to school," said Shannon McRae, Dean of Students, Bancroft Elementary.

Many of those efforts will be honored and recognized at Tuesday nights meeting, according to the district.

