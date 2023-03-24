La Mesa residents' backyards collapse after recent showers cause landslide

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — Homeowners could only watch as the ground slid away from them during one of the many rain storms to hit San Diego County in 2023.

"When we had the 4.5 inches of rain. The whole slope went down," said Myron Lange, a La Mesa homeowner.

He is recalling a storm that hit back in January.

Lange has owned his La Mesa home for 50 years and is looking at what he thinks is about $20,000 in damage from a landslide back in January.

He said something like this has never happened.

"It slid and went over the bottom. The bottom part stayed on, but this part went over," he explained.

He isn't alone — his neighbors are affected too.

"They had to put a fence up here so that nobody would walk back because it's not safe to go back. You can step over here on this step ladder you can see the damage they're losing their fence. So if you look far down below, their fence is just hanging," Lange explained while demonstrating the damage left behind.

He doesn't think the land will slide again as more showers are in the forecast or damage his property because he took matters into his own hands.

Lange already started work to prevent it.

"It cost us $3,600 to put the retaining wall back up — so on the last rain, we didn't have any more problems," he said.

ABC 10News reached out to The City of La Mesa about what they plan to do about the landslide or if they are responsible to help, but we have yet to hear back.