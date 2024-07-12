La Mesa resident tackles the nations toughest trail marathon

LA MESA, CA (KGTV) — La Mesa resident Susan Lanz just recently ran the Leadville Trail Marathon in Colorado.

"Is it dangerous, yes maybe," says Lanz.

The Leadville Trail Marathon is considered the nation's toughest marathon. The 26.2 mile course consists of dirt roads, rocky narrow trails, uneven ground, and plenty of elevation.

"To climb from 10,000 feet where it starts, which is the highest start you can find in any race because it's Leadville, and then you go up to 13,100 feet, and then you come back down," says Lanz.

While the 26.2 mile course is very demanding, Lanz says the experience was priceless.

"The views are amazing and you are out there in nature. There are places you could never get to unless you are on your feet, and I'd rather run than hike just because I can can get there faster."

Lanz says she got involved in trail marathon running in what was a very unfortunate way.

"I completely crushed my left foot and leg."

Six years ago she was involved in a terrible ATV accident in the desert.

"The doctors said I wouldn't be able to run or hike for long periods of time anymore. So it kind of started this journey of what's it going to look like now."

While she dabbled in trail running before the accident, she wanted to prove her doctor wrong. Not only did she continue to run and hike long distances, she also wanted to tackle the toughest race courses.

"I'm a person of strong faith," says Lanz. "I prayed about it a lot and I decided I wasn't going to change my life in that way, meaning stop being an active person. So I decided to put everything I had into being active and healthy. It just sent me down a path of what is possible now."