La Mesa man plays 50 rounds of golf in 50 states and in 50 days

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — La Mesa resident Clay Phillips loves to play golf, so he decided to combine his passion with a charitable cause.

His plan was to play 50 days of golf, on 50 different courses, in 50 different states. His adventure began in August as he teed it up in Hawaii.

Next stop was a round of golf in Alaska, before heading south to the Pacific Northwest. From there it was off across the United States in all directions. He finished up out in the east county with round number 50 at Singing Hills Golf Resort.

"When I look back, it's really just a blur. A blur of motel hallways, and shots with my pitching wedge, again, and again, and again."

With his golf clubs in tow, it was travel, golf, and a lot more travel and golf. It wasn't easy, but it was a lot of fun.

"The easy part was that all my planning pretty much worked. The difficult part was first and foremost being away from home."

During his golf adventure, he covered a lot of miles. "It was 10,960 miles."

Not only was his golf adventure fun, but it was also very rewarding. Clay did this all for a cause, to raise money and awareness for providing access to clean drinking water worldwide. He says if all the donations and pledges he received come through, he will have raised a little over $47 thousand for his two charities, Project Blue and Water 1st International.

"There are millions and millions and millions of people who are effected by something we take for granted. Just easy access to clean water. People waste a lot of time, economies are not what they could be, it's like the low hanging fruit of terrific causes."

So 50 straight days of golf in 50 states, will he be picking up a golf club anytime soon?

"My wife says it will be about three days, I say about three years. So somewhere in between those two."

