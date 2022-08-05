La Mesa barber asked to cut Padres player Juan Soto's hair ahead of debut game

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) - A La Mesa barber got a surprise client: one of the new star players for the San Diego Padres. The barber, known as Rico Suave online, got a message from a Padres manager asking if he could go to a downtown hotel for a haircut.

“He texted me he’s like yo, are you able to cut one of the new guys coming up? I said oh yeah for sure. I didn’t know who it was until later on that afternoon,” he said.

He ended up cutting Juan Soto’s hair ahead of the player’s debut game with the Padres.

“He was really nice. We were talking about where he’s from, he asked me where I’m from. He really wants to know how it is in San Diego, he’s about to experience that,” he said.

This isn’t his first time cutting hair for a Padres player. He’s been cutting Joe Musgrove’s hair since before the pitcher joined the Padres, when he was still playing for the Pirates.

“I started cutting up all the Padres because he got drafted to the Padres after like one year of me cutting his hair so once he got drafted I got drafted so it’s pretty cool,” he said.

Now, he’ll meet the players at the park and give a cut to anyone who needs it. This time around though, he’s getting more attention than ever before.

“It’s been going crazy, changed my whole life,” he said.

He works at The Cut Lounge in La Mesa. You can book him for an appointment on his Instagram.