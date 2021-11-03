Watch
LA mayor Garcetti tests positive for virus at climate summit

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
Ashley Landis/AP
FILE - In this May 24, 2021, file photo, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks at a news conference at Los Angeles International Airport, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is on a trip to the UN climate conference in Scotland, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, his office said in a posting on his official Twitter account. "He is feeling good and isolating in his hotel room. He is fully vaccinated," his office said in a tweet. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Eric Garcetti
Posted at 2:29 PM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 17:31:45-04

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has tested positive for COVID-19 while attending the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

Garcetti's office announced the positive test result in a tweet Wednesday.

The tweet said the fully vaccinated mayor was “feeling good” and isolating in his hotel room. The climate summit has drawn world leaders and tens of thousands of other people from around the world.

The climate summit is taking place at a time of very high coronavirus rates in the United Kingdom. The conference’s United Nations organizers have laid down rigid rules to guard against infection at the mass attendance event, including requiring masks and daily negative test results.

