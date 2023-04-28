La Jolla woman wakes up to burglar in her bedroom

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) — A woman in La Jolla says she woke up in the middle of the night to a hooded figure shining a flashlight into her eyes.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. about two weeks ago.

Marnie Barnhorst says she told the person to leave and they did.

It was not until she watched the Ring security footage from her house that she realized two people had hopped the fence to her yard and entered her home through a sliding glass door that was accidentally left unlocked downstairs.

Later, she realized the thieves had stolen about four bottles of liquor.

Barnhorst says in the 20 years she has lived there, she has always felt safe inside of her home.

“I feel safe. I love it. I feel like I’m in the Mediterranean, looking down over the ocean," said Barnhorst.

She says she was "confused" but not afraid when she saw the intruder.

"I said - Who are you and what are you doing here? And he didn’t say anything," said Barnhorst, recounting the startling moment.

Barnhorst filed a police report and posted a summary of the experience on Nextdoor.

She says neighbors have been relieved she was not hurt and will be making sure their doors are locked.

ABC 10News reached out to the San Diego Police Department for more information regarding the incident, but is waiting to hear back.