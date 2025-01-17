La Jolla Country Day School Students Create Cards for Wildfire Victims and First Responders

LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — Students at La Jolla Country Day School are spreading kindness and compassion through their artistic efforts, crafting personalized cards for first responders and families affected by the recent wildfires in Los Angeles.

The initiative, organized by the school’s Kindness Crew, featured card-making stations where younger students could express their support for those impacted by the devastating fires. They are looking to spread kindness and compassion.

For third graders at the school, the project transcended mere decoration and art supplies; it was about delivering heartfelt messages. One student expressed, "I want them to know that you got this... if times are tough you can handle it... we’re thankful for them for helping us and we’re thankful for you."

To ensure maximum participation and enthusiasm, students went to each classroom to encourage their peers in contributing to the cause. One student explained the outreach effort: "We told our classmates that we’re doing this card-making table set for the people who lost their home and businesses and first responders to be kind because we’re the Kindness Crew."

Jeff Terwin, Head of School, stated that the school has tried to help students comprehend the events occurring in Los Angeles while allowing them to take the lead in their philanthropic efforts. “These moments where we can be affirmed by the optimism of kids that they can make a difference and help. We all need that and right now we need that more than ever,” he said.

Although La Jolla is hundreds of miles away from Los Angeles, the students remain hopeful that their cards will provide encouragement and support, uplifting those who have experienced hardships.

