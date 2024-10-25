La Jolla Country Day School community comes together to cheer on former student playing in the World Series

It's been 11 years since Tommy Edman was a student at La Jolla Country Day School. And now the community is coming together to cheer him on in the World Series.

“I’m kind of in awe of everything Tommy’s done just the opportunity that he has.

We’re very happy and proud,” says John Edman. The dad of LA Dodgers player Tommy Edman.

He can’t help but smile as he talks about his son who will get the opportunity to play in the World Series when the Los Angeles Dodgers play the New York Yankees.

But before he was in the big leagues, he spent most of his time on the baseball field at La Jolla Country Day School, where he was a student athlete.

This is also where his Dad John coaches.

John thinks back to decades ago, when Tommy first started playing baseball.

He says, “When he was playing little league in Tierra Santa where he grew up, honestly it was about having fun with his buddies. “

And now he’s reached the level many young kids dream about making it to the big leagues.

His Dad and La Jolla Country Day School Athletic Director Jeff Hutzler pointed out some of Tommy’s accomplishments while he was a student there.

Both remember how Tommy always managed to rise to the occasion when needed on the baseball field.

This example, is the Division Four CIF Championship Game at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

Hutzler says, “ The first pitch of the game Tommy hits a home run out of the park, didn’t listen to his dad at all.”

John says, “We had tons of people out there supporting so it

It kind of feels the same way now we have a lot of community members supporting Tommy.”

John says the school community has rallied around Tommy, cheering on a local athlete. Even though he’s wearing blue instead of the hometown brown and gold.

He adds, “somebody said rooting for Tommy to get to third base and never score. But get to third base every time he came to the plate.”

And John says his family is taking it all in, as they enjoy seeing Tommy live out his dream he has worked so hard for.

He says, “Our level of gratitude couldn’t be higher we’re so thankful and blessed we’re just in the moment enjoying it. I know Tommy’s enjoying it as much as we are.”