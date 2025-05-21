Watch Now
Kittens found zip-tied to shopping cart in Riverside County

The rescue says four kittens were found by a Blue Buffalo regional manager, covered in fleas, but sadly, only two of them survived.
<b>Helen Woodward Animal Center</b>
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KGTV) — Two kittens are in the care of Helen Woodward Animal Center after being found zip-tied together beneath a shopping cart at a Riverside County shopping center.

The two surviving tiny orange tabbies, tentatively named Sam and Frodo, were rushed to the Helen Woodward Animal Center, where staff started to treat the pair, Tuesday night.

One of the surviving kittens is mostly uninjured, while the other has significant damage on their rear left leg from the zip tie, according to the Animal Center.

They said that the pair took to bottle feeding almost immediately, and are recovering in foster care.

Adoptions Director Kendall Schulz said, “Finding fosters qualified to bottle feed is super important, because these little guys need to be fed every two hours. Fortunately, we have an extensive network of qualified fosters who can drop everything and help out.”

If you'd like to donate to help support Sam and Frodo, you can here.

