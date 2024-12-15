King tides show us what future sea-level rise could mean for our coastline

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — King Tides are an annual event in San Diego that bring the highest and lowest tides of the year, reaching about two feet higher than average high tides.

Saturday morning painters and bird watchers headed out to the Kendall Frost Marsh in Mission Bay to enjoy the beauty.

Meanwhile conservationists were observing the natural phenomenon for a glimpse of what our coastline could look like in the future because of rising sea levels.

Sea levels along our coastline are projected to rise by four to eight inches over the nest 25 years, according to US Sea Level Change. This change could have serious impacts on coastal environments.

“It is super consequential because the species that only live in this kind of habitat will go extinct,” says Andrew Meyer, Director of Conservation for the San Diego Bird Alliance. “We need tidal wetland habitats to be cleaning that water and to be protecting our coasts from king tides as the tides rise over time.”

The San Diego City Councl approved the De Anza Natural Plan in May that will restore over 200 acres of tidal wetland habitats.

The California Coastal Commission King Tides Project studies these tides to help plan for the future, and they’re asking for the public’s assistance in documenting these highest tides of the year.

The project webpage encourages those interested to take photos at king tide locations and share them with the commission to help.

You can also share them on social media using #kingtides.