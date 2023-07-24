Kids take home original art from San Diego animators on Comic-Con's final day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — There is nothing more creative than a child's imagination, and during a panel on the final day of San Diego's Comic-Con, some kids got to watch their imagination come to life.

“An artist named Jeff helped me make a superhero dog," said Harrison Graf, who took part in the panel.

The "Jeff" Harrison is referring to is Jeff Ranjo, one of the Heads of Story for Netflix Animation.

Ranjo sat on a panel full of several other animators. Each artist was given a few minutes to talk to a kid and draw their desired superhero.

Harrison's superhero, "Zoom," is based on his own dog. Zoom has "super speed, stretchy powers, and a super long tongue to lick his enemies," according to Harrison.

Ranjo grew up in the South Bay of San Diego County.

“I had a teacher [in junior high]. I remember making space ships in his class, and he gave me my own little art show at the end of the year where I hung up these models and that sort of gave me the confidence," said Ranjo.

Decades later, Ranjo has gone on to create some of the world's most beloved characters, including Olaf from "Frozen."

“I worked on Frozen and Moana," said Ranjo, rattling off just a little bit of his lengthy resume.

Ranjo says his career started in places like Comic-Con.

“I was here as a kid, walking around showing my portfolio, dreaming... and now I’m here telling kids you can do it,” he says.

Ranjo now lives in Los Angeles, but says coming back to San Diego for the panel proves life "comes around in a big circle.”