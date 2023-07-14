Kids beat heat at summer camps as high temperatures plague San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s all about fun in the sun at the YMCA'S summer camps.

"This is our splash camp. They are out here doing water games and in just a little bit, they are going to head to the pool to cool down and have a swim lesson and have some fun water time," said Michael Nicoloff, Toby Wells YMCA camp director.

The Toby Wells YMCA is in Kearny Mesa, an area that will be impacted by an excessive heat warning beginning Friday morning.

Temperatures inland will exceed the 90s, but as temperatures continue to creep up, Nicoloff thinks the kids are actually really enjoying it.

“It gives them an opportunity to get wet. Earlier on, when it wasn’t as wet, we would do some water games and they're like, ‘I’m too cold.’ now, they’re like, ‘let’s get wet.’”

For parents like Brian Asp, the heat is a little concerning.

"Of course it is for any parent, but they have a few shaded areas here, so they have the kids under the shaded areas. They give them lots of breaks," said Asp.

The YMCA is prepared for the excessive heat with its sun safety centers. They have sunscreen ready for kids to protect themselves from the sun and water stations to make sure they’re hydrated.

If it gets too hot, the YMCA is also prepared to bring kids indoors to their gymnastics area and pool.

Camps will continue for the next five weeks at YMCA locations around the county.

Asp said the camps get his kids away from electronics for a little bit and give them some in-person interaction.

“Whenever we pick them up, we say ‘Did you have a good time?'’’Tthey say, ‘Yeah, can’t wait to go back,'" said Asp.

The YMCA still has open availability for its summer camps.