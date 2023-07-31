Key deadlines to know for San Diego County Board of Supervisors District 4 special election

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- If you’re in San Diego County’s District 4, and you want to vote in upcoming special election, you are encouraged to register to vote by Monday, July 31.

If you register completely online, you have up until midnight. If you’re mailing in your registration form, you must do so before 5p.m. so that it’s postmarked by July 31.

You can always register conditionally after July 31. It doesn't make much of a difference, except you’ll have to do it in person at the San Diego Registrar of Voters or at one of seven vote centers. You’d register conditionally and vote provisionally in person that same day.

The vote centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 5p.m. daily starting Saturday, August 5 until August 14.

On Election Day, August 15, an additional seven vote centers will open up, all of them will stay open until 8 p.m. that day. Voters can go to any vote center to vote in person if they don't want to mail in their ballot.

Registrar of Voters Cynthia Paes said this is the first special election for the Board of Supervisors.

"We've never had a special election like this before for board of supervisors," Paes said. "We typically see lower turnout with special elections but it's really hard to say."

There are 675,000 voters in the County's District 4. She's uncertain what to expect in terms of voter turnout. She pointed to the most recent special election in April 2022: only 16% of voters turned up. As of Thursday, the Office of the Registrar received 30,000 mailed-in ballots.

The person elected will fill District 4's vacant seat for the remainder of the current term ending in January 2027. If no candidate receives a majority vote on Aug. 15, a special general election will be held on Nov. 7.

District 4 is the smallest geographically of the county's five districts, consisting of central San Diego, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, as far north as Clairemont Mesa and portions of Kearny Mesa, as far south as Paradise Valley, as far east as south El Cajon and west as far as Mission Hills.

The four people seeking the District 4 seat, previously held by Nathan Fletcher:



Janessa Goldbeck

Monica Montgomery Steppe

Amy Reichert

Paul McQuigg

For more information on where to vote or on registration, click here to go to the County's website.