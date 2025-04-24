Kehlani, Kim Petras to headline San Diego Pride 2025

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Pride announced Thursday that Kehlani and Kim Petras will be the headliners for this year’s Pride Festival, held July 19 to 20 in Balboa Park.

Kim Petras is a Grammy Award-winning artist who was the first openly transgender woman to win, and Kehlani is a Grammy-nominated multi-platinum artist as well.

“Our 2025 San Diego Pride Festival will be headlined by two incredible artists whose talent and visibility have changed the game for LGBTQIA+ people around the world,” writes Gardenia Partridge, Entertainment Director at San Diego Pride. “These artists represent what it means to live boldly and unapologetically — and to thrive in the face of adversity.”

This year’s theme is “Unbreakable Pride Unshakeable Power,” which Partridge says speaks to the moment — and the movement.

San Diego Pride features four stages, more than 300 musical acts, food and drinks, exhibits, LGBTQIA+ owned businesses, community resources, and more.

San Diego Pride is a 501c3 non-profit organization and all proceeds from the event will support their year-round philanthropic efforts.

For tickets and more information, go to https://sdpride.org/festival