Kearny Mesa business providing services for Hawthorn 1 Project

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Engineering and project management firm Cordoba Corp. will provide project management services to the Chicano Federation for the modernization of its 14-unit affordable housing complex in the Golden Hill community of San Diego, it was announced Tuesday.

Hawthorn 1 is one of nine affordable housing assets owned and operated by the Chicano Federation. The project will include replacement of stairs and walkways, replacement of deck and stair rails, window retrofitting, roof replacement including insulation and roof gutters, installation of a solar water heater and unit upgrades to meet Americans with Disabilities Act regulations.

Work will start this month and continue through 2023.

"We are thrilled to be working with Cordoba Corporation, an organization who shares Chicano Federation's values around social justice and our commitment to creating opportunities for our communities," said Chicano Federation CEO Nancy Maldonado.

Cordoba, which specializes in the education and facilities, transportation, energy and water sectors, employs 200 at its office in Kearny Mesa.

Joshua Beltran, a civil engineering graduate from Cal State Long Beach and a certified construction manager, will lead the project. He previously served as the construction manager at the Inglewood Unified School District.

"It is an honor to come home to San Diego and work on such a meaningful project supporting the mission of the Chicano Federation," Beltran said. "Servicing this project expeditiously is important due to the critical safety and quality of life needs of low-income residents that were hit particularly hard by the pandemic."

The Chicano Federation is a nonprofit with the mission of investing in under-resourced communities through "programming directed at promoting self-sufficiency and building resiliency."