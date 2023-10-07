Kaiser healthcare workers return to picket lines for day 3 of strike

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — Tens of thousands of Kaiser healthcare workers returned to the picket lines Friday for the last full day of a three-day strike.

As of Friday evening, a deal has not been reached between the union and Kaiser executives.

The strike is expected to end on Saturday morning.

More than 75,000 Kaiser Permanente workers in multiple states are protesting increased staff, better pay and working conditions.

"Even taking a 15-minute break is difficult, and we're obligated to have that," Jacqueline Gilbert said.

Gilbert is a licensed vocational nurse at Kaiser and has worked for the healthcare provider for 19 years.

She joined dozens of other healthcare workers outside the Kaiser hospital in Otay Mesa.

"I'm personally just calling to be respected," Gilbert said. "I want to be able to take care of my patients without being exhausted because I've worked a full day and having to stay for overtime because there's not enough help."

She said after the pandemic, the hospital suffered severe staffing shortages.

Right now, she spends more time at work than with her family.

"My granddaughter performs at school. I can't go to her performances," Gilbert said.

"My office is an 8 to 5, basically. We work before. We work after. we work weekends," Lisa Curtis said.

Curtis, who's worked with Kaiser for over 20 years, processes disability claims.

She said the strike is not only for employees but to improve patient care, too.

"We need more staff so that we can fill out those forms, [and] we can give our people the job protection that they need, the state disability payments that they so desperately need," Curtis said.

The union says if it can't reach a deal with Kaiser executives, another strike is possible.

Negotiation sessions are set to resume next week.

