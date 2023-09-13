KAABOO Festival set to return to Del Mar Fairgrounds September 2024

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — KAABOO Del Mar, a popular music festival, is set to return to the Del Mar Fairgrounds after years of legal problems.

On Tuesday evening, the board that oversees the fairgrounds (the 22nd District Agricultural Association Board of Directors) voted to enter into an agreement with a new company to take over the festival.

That new company is called Festival Licensing and Acquisition Corporation (FLAAC).

The last time KAABOO happened was back in 2019. The 2020 festival was canceled because of the pandemic. It was supposed to return in 2021, but that never happened due to multiple lawsuits involving the former owners.

Some who bought tickets say they still haven't received a refund and were initially told to hang on to their tickets. Those festival-goers are hoping FLAAC will still honor those tickets bought years ago.

"The new ownership might not be liable for the sins of the past ownership monetarily, but you would think that they'd want to start off on a positive note instead of a negative note,” said Vince Matthews.

In Tuesday’s meeting, FLAAC representatives said they intent to "research, review and assist in the resolution of controversies associated with the 2020 canceled KAABOO festival."

The board discussed other concerns such as noise, traffic, parking, safety, security and the financial impact to the community.

If everything goes according to plan, KAABOO will take place in September of 2024.

