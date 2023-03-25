'Just scary stuff.' Neighbors react to string of burglaries in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Neighbors in a "super quiet" area of Rancho Penasquitos are rattled after the San Diego Police Department alerted them of a string of burglaries happening in the area.

On Thursday, SDPD released a video showing one of several burglaries that happened over the span of about five weeks.

SDPD is searching for a black Audi SUV connected to the break-ins.

The police say the suspects are entering through the backyards and smashing the rear sliding glass door to get inside and urge people in the area "to be on alert."

“Now that we heard about it definitely, going to start double checking the locks and just making sure things are locked up at night," said Yves Wagner, who has lived on one of the streets that were targeted for 15 years.

Several neighbors captured video of a car matching SDPD's description driving around their street.

“There’s, like, police everywhere and that’s not usually normally, like, what the neighborhood is like, so it was just kind of scary," said Emily Tonnu, who gave her Ring camera video to the police.

SDPD does not believe these burglaries are connected to the Chilean burglary ring that has hit other homes across the county recently.

In a statement, SDPD wrote, "We need our community’s help in catching the burglars."

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.