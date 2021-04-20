Ex-Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin found guilty of all charges in George Floyd's death

ABC 10NEWS SAN DIEGO: NEWS LIVE STREAM

(KGTV) -- Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

The jury returned the unanimous verdict after about 10 hours of deliberations over Monday night and Tuesday morning. The 12 members of the jury include four people who identify as Black, two who identify as multiracial and six people who identify as white; there are seven women and five men.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died after Chauvin knelt on his neck until he passed out.

Video taken by bystanders at the scene of Floyd’s arrest shows Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

Floyd's death sparked massive demonstrations across the country against racism, police brutality, and calling for justice for Floyd.

Prosecutors argued that Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck, and holding him on the pavement for so long, is what caused him to asphyxiate resulting in his death. The defense argued there were other contributing factors in Floyd's death, including health concerns and drug use.

Chauvin previously told the court that if he is convicted, he would like the judge to determine aggravating factors that may make his prison sentence longer, rather than having a jury decide the factors.

During the trial and closing arguments, prosecutors tried to keep the jury focused on that nine-minute span and the actions that were, or were not, taken. They called several medical experts who said Floyd died from asphyxia, or a low level of oxygen that caused his heart and brain to stop working.

"A healthy person subjected to what Mr. Floyd was subjected to would have died," pulmonologist Dr. Martin Tobin told the jury.

The prosecution also included testimony from the Minneapolis chief of police and department trainers on what kind of training officers receive in regard to handling situations with subjects.

In what is called “spark of life” testimony, the prosecution called witnesses to give the jury an impression of who Floyd was before his death. This included emotional testimony from his girlfriend and his brother, Philonise Floyd.

SAM COHEN WITH SCRIPPS ALSO CONTRIBUTED TO THIS REPORT.