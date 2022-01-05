Junipero Serra Museum receives $330,000 grant to help fund restoration

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – In the coming days, anyone driving by the Junipero Serra Museum may notice a lot more scaffolding. As crews begin work on the stucco and painting the exterior part of the museum, all are part of the last phase of the restoration plans.

A lot of it was paid for by the Conrad Prebys Foundation, which donated $330,000.

On Wednesday, the San Diego History Center held a news conference announcing the donation, laying out why it's important to restore the historic landmark that houses irreplaceable artifacts providing valuable lessons for generations to come.

"The age has left its mark on it, as it has on all of us after we suffer under the raves of time," Tony Cortes with the Conrad Prebys Foundation said. "But this will give the opportunity to make things better and really improve the appearance of this great landmark."

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria was also there to discuss the next to preserve a big part of San Diego History, adding he hopes this will showcase what's possible when people come together for one goal.

"There are difficult times we're dealing with extreme challenges in our community, of course, the pandemic," he said. "But also challenges of homelessness and violence. We need good news, and it's a good way of starting with what's possible when we come together to take care of one of the iconic structures."

Over the years, there have been some pretty close calls when it came to fires nearby. In 2013, fires got very close to the museum, so much so that embers landed on the front steps. While the museum wasn't damaged, the wear and tear of the more than 90-year-old building are in need of some TLC.

The museum is scheduled to reopen in February to the public.