Junior Lifeguard Program trains teens to learn life saving measures

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Starting Thursday, teenagers across San Diego are training to learn life saving measures, giving them the skill-set they need to become lifeguards.

This is just the first step to getting certified.

Kids aged 14 to 17 are being put to the test. Thursday's session focuses on hands-on learning, so when these kids are faced with the unthinkable they are prepared.

For many teens it's an experience that can be life changing. More than 300 San Diego teens are learning first hand how to perform CPR.

“People are pretty surprised, because us being like 14, 15,16 years old it’s pretty amazing to have these skill sets," said 14-year-old, Graham Allen.

In San Diego's Junior Lifeguard Program they learn basic first aid, water rescues, and beach safety.

“It’s just cool to be able to help people and if you know someone is hurt, you will be able to help," said Allen.

The two week training is imperative. Roughly 400,000 cardiac deaths happen every year in the US, and the skills learned at the Santa Clara Recreation Center could go far in saving a life.

“You never know when things are going to happen," shares Heather Rabe, a manager with the San Diego Junior Lifeguard Program.

She furthers, "Of course as lifeguards there are times where we have to deal with CPR situations and we are trying to teach these kids that there is a real importance in knowing how t help people and be a Good Samaritan.”

San Diego Lifeguards say that many of the kid who pass through the program decide to take these skills and make it a full time career.

“This program is actually our biggest recruiting tool for our seasonal lifeguards and many of our permanent lifeguard staff, including a sergeant right now, they were former junior lifeguards themselves," said Rabe.

She hopes these future lifeguards leave the training, knowing that they can answer the call at a moment's notice.

Next week the kids will take their test, and if they pass they will be certified in CPR and lifeguard training.