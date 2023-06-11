'June Gloom' slowing business at San Diego beaches

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s been another gloomy weekend across San Diego County. The continuing ‘June Gloom’ has been taking a toll on some businesses by the beach.

“It’s definitely slower than usual,” said Jackson Garcia, an employee at Cheap Rentals near Mission Bay.

Garcia says they’ve seen a decrease in the typical water-sport rentals they would expect this time of year.

“The water stuff is definitely our least popular at the moment surfboards, boogie boards, wet suits, stuff like that. Our bikes and skateboards and skates are doing okay but still less than normal,” he said.

ABC 10News spoke with several out-of-town visitors making the most of their vacation.

“We’ll go sit at the beach and freeze, and we don’t care because it’s better than Phoenix,” said Lisa Scannell.

Guava Beach Bar & Grill on Mission Boulevard says they’ve made some adjustments to keep customers cozy in the chillier-than-expected June temperatures.

“We have umbrellas and heaters and stuff,” said Jared DeGrace.

The restaurant says they’re eagerly awaiting the return of those typical San Diego summer temperatures and crowds.

“If it’s a really nice day, we get that extra beach traffic. People spend some time on the beach then say, 'Oh, we’re hungry; let’s go get some food,'” said Sam Ellis.

“Overall, we still got the best margaritas at the beach!” added DeGrace.

