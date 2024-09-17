Julian apple farms hit hard by recent heatwave

JULIAN, Calif. (KGTV) — The recent heatwave has left its mark on Julian’s apple farms, with some businesses reporting a significant apple shortage.

ABC 10 News Anchor Aaron Dickens visited Volcan Valley Apple Farm, where farmer Chris Laidlaw explained the extent of the damage.

"This is the worst year anyone can remember," Laidlaw said. Apple picking season typically lasts 14 days, but this year, it ended just in three.

The issue stems from an unusual weather pattern. Apples didn’t receive enough "chill time" — the period of freezing temperatures needed for proper growth.

"This hurt everyone. It may look like it only hurt me. But there is a trickle down effect," Laidlaw said.

Volcan Valley plans to hold fundraisers this winter to stay open.