Joshua Tree National Park expects spring to bring crowding

JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — The National Park Service is expecting the high popularity of Joshua Tree National Park to continue this spring and is urging visitors to anticipate congestion.

March and April are usually the busiest times at the park in the Southern California desert, a drive of about 140 miles east of Los Angeles. Officials say a typical spring day includes a line to get in, limited parking and full campgrounds.

Recent years have seen an enormous increase in the popularity of Joshua Tree, which straddles the Mojave and Colorado deserts.

Spring and fall are the best times to visit because summer brings fierce heat.