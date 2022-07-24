John Lewis honored with panel, march at Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On Saturday, a panel and memorial march was held at Comic-Con in honor of the late Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis.

"We get to celebrate him. We get to keep the memory of who he was alive," Andrew Aydin said.

The panel focused on Lewis' "March" and "Run" comic books, illustrating his push for social justice and life as a congressman.

Aydin worked with Lewis for many years and helped write the books.

"People need to know the lessons, the way another generation was able to use nonviolence disobedience to bring about change," Aydin said.

Lewis last attended Comic-Con in 2017 to promote his comics.

"Dad loved coming here. It was one of his favorite things to do every year," said John Miles Lewis, Lewis' son.

Lewis passed away in 2020, but his family and friends said it's important to continue his work and activism at the convention.

His son said the books are a great way to help young people understand the civil rights movement.

"Instead of just hearing about it verbatim, they [students] were able to see illustrations of the turmoils, and struggles and everything," he said.

After the panel, students and others marched through the convention center in honor of Lewis.

Aydin said he hopes the comic books continue to be a guide for younger generations.

"They can be a road map. They can help inspire this generation to use non-violent civil disobedience to fight back," Aydin said.