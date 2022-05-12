Hundreds of jobs, perks available at Belmont Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — More than 200 jobs at Belmont Park and surrounding businesses are up for grabs at a job fair scheduled for Friday.

But it won't be your typical job fair, with suits, ties, and booths in a hotel conference room.

This event, called Jobapalooza, will be along Belmont Park's midway. It will feature DJs and giveaways of free tickets, coupons and schwag from Sun Diego. Steve Thomas, general manager of Belmont Park, said the goal is to put on a fun event that shares the vibe of working at the amusement park.

"We just thought, why don't we create an experience around it?" he said. "Let's have a DJ, let's ride some rides, let's have some ice cream, and let's get a job," he said.

Open positions run the gamut from those in the park and at affiliated restaurants, to nearby businesses such as the Mission Bay resort and FIT Athletic. Belmont Park says non-tipped positions will pay above minimum wage, a change it made last year to attract workers.

Additionally, Belmont Park employees will get perks like free lunches, and ticket giveaways to Disneyland and concerts. The park is also offering a 300 hours of summer bonus program, which is $150,000 of bonus incentives for employees who work 300 hours between June 1 and Sept. 5. For example, the park says if 100 employees remain eligible by the end of summer, each will receive a $1,500 bonus.

Those interested can sign up for interview slots now. Positions at the park and their hourly rates are posted here.

While leisure tourism has recovered, hiring in the field is still about 5 percent below pre-pandemic levels. That's why many employers have been offering workers incentives to take positions, including higher pay, bonuses and other perks.

Belmont Park roller coaster mechanic Jen Gilmore said her employer is no exception.

"About a year ago they started loading on the perks," she said. "I can't even keep up with it half the time."