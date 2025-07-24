Job seekers turn to new online platform as unemployment persists

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Jonah McDowell is seeking a new career opportunity. While the young professional currently has a full-time job, he finds himself looking for a different challenge that will provide career advancement.

"I'm just a young man trying to improve his situation," McDowell said.

Despite his efforts, he faces difficulties in the job search landscape. McDowell has relied on online search engines, submitting at least 25 applications a day, yet he has received "zero responses."

He expressed the frustration of job hunting, stating, "It makes you feel really discouraged."

He described his current journey as climbing a mountain while trying to shift it sideways, suggesting the daunting nature of his search.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the national unemployment rate stood at 4.1 percent last month, with approximately 7 million unemployed individuals in the country.

In recent months, McDowell discovered Bandana, a free job search platform designed for transparency in the hiring process.

Bandana does not require registration to access its services, although signing up can tailor the experience to individual job seekers' interests.

The platform allows users to search for job openings based on location, job type, and salary. Most notably, it connects users directly with hiring companies.

Vicky Xu, head of product and partnerships at Bandana, explained that the site offers various resources for job seekers.

"We also break down the pay by week, by month, by year and we help people break down taxes," Xu said. "So, they know exactly what their take-home pay is, as that could actually be very different from what the pay is advertised as."

As McDowell navigates the challenges of job hunting, he remains hopeful that his efforts will pay off.

Learn more about Bandana at https://bandana.com.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.