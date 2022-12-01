Job fair connects veterans to post-military career opportunities

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A job fair held in Mission Valley Thursday connected San Diego military veterans and their family members with recruiters, as many prepare to transition back into civilian life.

“After being in the military for 21 years, you don’t know what to expect,” said Luis Rincon.

Those are worries that are all too familiar for Rincon and other military vets. Rincon served for 21 years as an Army Chief Warrant Officer, and he was ready to make the transition back to the civilian world, but it wasn’t simple.

Rincon remembers thinking, “What do I do now? I'm so used to the structured lifestyle of the military. They tell us where to be and at what time. How long to be there … and now you are in the civilian sector kind of on your own.”

A few year ago, Rincon attended a RecruitMilitary job fair, which was tailored specifically for vets and their families.

He interviewed for a job at the event, and a week later, he was visiting an Air Liquide office. He was hired by the company shortly after.

Now, Rincon helps with recruitment for his company, getting the opportunity to help others who are now in the exact same situation, he was in years ago. He believes it’s his way of giving back as he shares this advice with job seekers.

“Be open to a lot of opportunities and don't sell yourself short. You learned leadership traits in the military; put your best foot forward, you can get hired,” Rincon said.

Learn more about RecruitMilitary’s career search and job fairs at https://recruitmilitary.com.