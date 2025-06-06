Jewish organizations, synagogues withdraw from San Diego Pride, with Kehlani set to headline

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Multiple San Diego Jewish organizations and Synagogues have withdrawn from San Diego Pride, citing Pride's decision to keep Kehlani as a headlining performer.

In a press release from the Jewish Federation of San Diego and The Finest Community Coalition said the following:

Following San Diego Pride’s decision to keep Kehlani as a headliner despite her promotion of violent antisemitic rhetoric, all participating Jewish organizations and synagogues — many who’ve marched, volunteered or supported Pride for years — have withdrawn from the 2025 event, leaving no organized Jewish presence at this year’s festival. The festival’s volunteer medical director and assistant medical director, both Jewish, have also stepped down from their roles at Pride due to safety concerns. Jewish Federation of San Diego

Their decision comes after The Finest Community Coalition released a statement last month signed by nearly three dozen Jewish organizations, urging San Diego Pride to reconsider giving Kehlani a platform.

The following organizations will not be participating in San Diego's 2025 Pride Festival, according to the release:



Jewish Federation of San Diego

Anti-Defamation League of San Diego

Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center (JCC)

Temple Emanu-El of San Diego

Congregation Beth Israel

Congregation Dor Hadash

Tifereth Israel Synagogue

Temple Adat Shalom

"As a queer, a Jew, a Zionist and as someone who is horrified at the suffering in Gaza, I will not be participating in Pride this year — and neither should any organization that claims to be inclusive and strives to be a safe place for all,” said Laura Stratton, a member of Temple Emanu-El of San Diego and the LGBTQ+ community who has been attending and volunteering for Pride in San Diego as well as in other cities for more than 35 years.

They said the appeal has thus far gone unanswered, and as a result, there will be no organized Jewish presence at San Diego Pride this year.

ABC 10News has reached out to San Diego Pride organizers for a statement.

The Oakland R&B star was set to headline a new San Francisco Pride festival called SoSF at the end of June, but announced she would no longer be performing at the festival, Thursday.

The San Diego Pride performance is still listed on Kehlani's tour website.