Jewish organization calls for ceasefire between Israel and Hamas

KEARNY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — Wednesday, Jewish Voice for Peace San Diego Chapter held a rally to call for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Jewish Voice for Peace is a national organization that stands in solidarity with Palestinians.

"We all recognize that this is a really raw, emotional time. We're all grieving that. We're all feeling that personally as Jewish people," Avital Aboody said.

Aboody is an Israeli-American and a member of the organization's leadership committee.

Aboody said she does not support Hamas' attack on Israel, but she also condemns Israel's airstrikes in Gaza.

Israel says it is only targeting Hamas and is trying to avoid civilian casualties.

"It's very personal and terrifying, but also immediately I thought and saw how that grief was being used to then justify atrocity in Gaza, and that was equally distressing to me or more so," Aboody said.

The rally was held outside of Congresswoman Sara Jacobs' office in Kearny Mesa.

The group later went inside the building to deliver a letter asking Jacobs to sign supporting a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

"We have hope that Sara Jacobs will understand that the only way through this conflict is through peace, and that requires ceasefire now," Oren Robinson said.

Members also brought vases filled with rocks to remember the Palestinians killed in Gaza as part of a Jewish custom of leaving rocks on graves.

Jacobs' office said its Chief of Staff spoke with the organization and will review the letter.

