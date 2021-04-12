Jet service now offering Las Vegas-San Diego flights

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – JSX, which bills itself as a “hop-on jet service,” will be offering flights from San Diego International Airport to Las Vegas.

“With our official entrance into the San Diego market, JSX is pleased to offer SoCal residents an opportunity to experience the joy of a safe, simple and socially distanced getaway to Las Vegas this spring,” said JSX CEO Alex Wilcox.

Flights between San Diego and Las Vegas will operate twice daily on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and once daily on Saturday.

In touting a streamlined service, the company says travelers can get to the JSX private terminal 20 minutes ahead of their flight.

“Our distinctive form of flying allows us to quickly pivot to serve destinations people want to fly to while eliminating the hassles and headaches associated with congested airports, irksome middle seats and long TSA lines,” he said.

Once on board passengers will experience a modern cabin interior featuring 30 leather seats with business class legroom, no middle seats, and power outlets on every row.

Fares start at $99 one-way and include at least two checked bags — with weight/size restrictions — and onboard cocktails.